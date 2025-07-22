Odisha

Make freshers aware of ICC, anti-ragging campus, says Odisha DHSE

This apart, the school principals have been asked to raise awareness among the freshers about ragging and other forms of harassment.
BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising cases of ragging and harassment in educational institutions, the state government has asked higher secondary schools to sensitise the newly-enrolled students of Class XI on ragging-free campus, internal complaints committee (ICC) and self-defence, during their induction programme this week.

Officials of the directorate of higher secondary education (DHSE) said the new 2025-26 academic session for Plus II students will begin from July 24. Accordingly, to familiarise freshers with the institution, academic structure and co-curricular activities, an induction class will be organised in every higher secondary school.

This apart, the school principals have been asked to raise awareness among the freshers about ragging and other forms of harassment. “The new students will be informed about the anti-ragging cell and contact number of its head in their campuses,” said a DHSE official.

He said the students will also be informed about constitution of internal complaints committee (ICC). The name and contact number of the nodal officer of the committee will be displayed on the notice board as well as the school website to make everyone aware about its formation.

Besides, the DHSE has also asked the higher secondary schools to sensitise girl students about the objective and benefits of the self-defence programme offered to them by the government. Moreover, a protector will liaison between the students and the institution and brief them about their selection, timetable, etc. The induction class will also include awareness on online e-books, scholarship and syllabus.

