Make freshers aware of ICC, anti-ragging campus, says Odisha DHSE

This apart, the school principals have been asked to raise awareness among the freshers about ragging and other forms of harassment. “The new students will be informed about the anti-ragging cell and contact number of its head in their campuses,” said a DHSE official.

He said the students will also be informed about constitution of internal complaints committee (ICC). The name and contact number of the nodal officer of the committee will be displayed on the notice board as well as the school website to make everyone aware about its formation.

Besides, the DHSE has also asked the higher secondary schools to sensitise girl students about the objective and benefits of the self-defence programme offered to them by the government. Moreover, a protector will liaison between the students and the institution and brief them about their selection, timetable, etc. The induction class will also include awareness on online e-books, scholarship and syllabus.