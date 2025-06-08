Centre asks Odisha to ramp up Covid-19 measures as cases rise

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the Centre has asked the Odisha government to ramp up measures and control the spread of the virus. The state reported seven new cases in last 24 hours, taking tally to 45 on Saturday.
The Health and Family Welfare department has been directed to ensure Covid testing of all cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) coming to hospital and at least five per cent of influenza like illness (ILI) cases as per the revised guideline.
“All positive SARI samples will be sent for whole genome sequencing through the ICMR virus research and diagnostic laboratory network. Individuals with acute respiratory illness should self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms worsen,” the guideline stated.
While the state and district surveillance units under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) are closely monitoring influenza like illness and severe acute respiratory illness, people have been advised to practice hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and avoid crowded places when unwell.
The Centre has also asked the state government for ensuring adequate availability of medical infrastructure such as oxygen support systems, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medications.
Director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said as advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a mock drill to test oxygen supply systems has been conducted successfully, along with facility-level preparedness drills to check the preparedness at the hospitals.
“Surveillance efforts have also been heightened across the state. Although most current infections are mild and manageable at home, vigilance and preparedness remain critical to prevent any escalation of the outbreak,” he said.
Keeping in mind the expected congregations during the upcoming Rath Yatra, the Health department has asked districts to remain prepared with testing kits and all essentials to minimise the impact of the current Covid-19 surge and protect public health.
Director of health services Dr Amarendra Nath Mohanty urged people with comorbidities and senior citizens to remain vigilant, avoid large gatherings and panic, and rely only on verified sources and official bulletins for accurate information.