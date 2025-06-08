Centre asks Odisha to ramp up Covid-19 measures as cases rise

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the Centre has asked the Odisha government to ramp up measures and control the spread of the virus. The state reported seven new cases in last 24 hours, taking tally to 45 on Saturday.

The Health and Family Welfare department has been directed to ensure Covid testing of all cases of severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) coming to hospital and at least five per cent of influenza like illness (ILI) cases as per the revised guideline.

“All positive SARI samples will be sent for whole genome sequencing through the ICMR virus research and diagnostic laboratory network. Individuals with acute respiratory illness should self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms worsen,” the guideline stated.