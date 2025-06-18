Gopalpur gangrape: Priyanka lights into Odisha government; Crime Branch probe begins

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: The Crime Against Women and Children’s Wing (CAW&CW) of the Odisha Crime Branch began a probe into the gangrape of the 20-year-old student on Gopalpur beach even as Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lit into the state government, accusing it of failing to prioritise women's safety.

In a strongly worded post on X on Wednesday, Priyanka said the incident highlighted the growing violence against women in Odisha.

"The brutal assault on a girl student by ten individuals in Gopalpur, Odisha, is a heinous crime that warrants strong condemnation. Harshest words are not enough to condemn the brutality meted out to the girl. The incident highlights the growing violence against women in Odisha," she said in the post.

While the horrific crime grabbed national attention, the CAW&CW team, led by IG S Hyni, visited the scene and examined a radius of 300 metre. It also met the survivor who is now being provided psychosocial support.

Sources said, the Crime Branch is looking to fast-track the investigation and submit the chargesheet at the earliest.

During the probe, it was found that the stretch of the beach where the crime took place on Sunday has seating areas for tourists but does not have illumination.

The CAW&CW team also tried to find out how the rape survivor and her friend reached the beach.