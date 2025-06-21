Odisha’s Gopalpur gangrape victim identifies six accused during test identification parade

BERHAMPUR: The victim of the Gopalpur gangrape has reportedly identified six adult accused during the test identification (TI) parade held on Friday evening by the Crime Against Women and Children’s Wing (CAW&CW) of the Odisha Crime Branch.

The TI parade took place at Circle Jail under the supervision of a magistrate and in the presence of the survivor’s male friend, who is now a witness.

Following this, the Crime Branch is expected to arrange a TI parade for the juveniles currently lodged at the correctional home in Berhampur.