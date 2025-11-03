BJD alleges CMO role in Odisha SI recruitment scam, terms arrest a cover-up

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Sunday alleged that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and not Sankar Prusty, who was arrested on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the police SI recruitment scam, is the real mastermind of the racket.

Addressing a media conference here, Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo and party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged that the work of conducting the recruitment examination was given to Panchsoft Technologies, owned by Prusty, with the knowledge of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who holds the Home portfolio.

Stating that Prusty was close to BJP leaders, they alleged his photographs with the ruling party’s top leadership, including the chief minister, and also his joining the party, are doing the rounds on social media.