Cyclone Montha leaves worry in its trail for potato growers of Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: Potato growers of Koraput are a concerned lot. With cyclone Montha leaving in its trail waterlogged crop fields, the chances of harvesting next month have dwindled.

According to sources, the crop was cultivated in 3,500 hectare under the kharif plan across Koraput, Dasmanthpur, Nandapur, Bandhugaon, Narayanapatana, Lamataput, Semiliguda, Pottangi and Laxmipur blocks in the district.

The crop had reached the harvesting stage in October but with continuous rains during the week, the farmlands are waterlogged, across several patches of potato cultivation. Farmers said they are unable to dig out the potatoes due to the flowing water though the harvesting period is over.

“Normally, farmers harvest the tuber crops when the temperature is conducive and moisture content is low. However, the recent cyclone brought rainfall to potato cultivation areas affecting the harvesting process as farmers cannot dig them out due to the presence of water. We fear loss of quality and productivity due to this natural calamity,” said convenor of Koraput Krushak Kalyan Manch, Narendra Pradhan.