Nuapada in spotlight: A forgotten district basks in by-election glow

NUAPADA: For a district that often makes headlines for migration and neglect, Nuapada is suddenly at the centre of Odisha’s throbbing political map. After more than two decades, a by-election has turned this quiet border district into a buzzing hotspot of politicians.
Over the past week, locals have watched the chief minister’s convoy twice, the former chief minister’s as many times and a steady stream of white SUVs crisscrossing the roads amid campaign music blaring through loudspeakers. For the people here, this is more than just a bypoll. It is their rare moment of fame.
Nuapada finds itself at the peak of this political excitement due the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. A four-time legislator and former minister, Rajendra’s death left a void in the BJD, triggering a political contest that soon grew larger than the seat itself.
For the ruling BJP, it became an opportunity to add another constituency to its tally and prove its 16-month governance record; for BJD, it was a mission to retain its bastion and for Congress, a test of relevance in a district where it once had deep roots.
Even before candidates began filing nominations, the ripple effects were felt in the local economy. All four hotels in Nuapada and Khariar Road were booked within hours by BJD and BJP. At the only Khariar Road hotel, rooms were first split between the two political parties. But when Rajendra’s son Jay Dholakia switched camps, the entire hotel turned saffron overnight.
Houses that struggled to find tenants are now packed with party leaders and campaign workers. The boom has spread across a 60-70 km radius, even into nearby districts besides towns in Chhattisgarh.
Prices of groceries and vegetables have soared, and local shops are doing brisk business, thanks to the influx of politicians.
For residents, the by-election has brought back a kind of energy they last saw in 1997. In a town that usually shuts down by 9 pm, hotels now buzz past midnight. These hotels have become the only places where party workers of all affiliations, journalists, and locals sit together to eat and talk. Across tea stalls, sharp political debates mix with friendly banter, while in the rural stretches of Komna and Nuapada blocks, attending rallies has become part of daily routine for farmers and daily wagers.
“The crowd is the same everywhere,” chuckles a villager near Komna. “They go where the food and party caps are better.” The remark, half in jest, hints at the mechanics of most political campaigns.
The three main parties have adopted distinct campaign strategies. Pradesh Congress president Bhakta Charan Das is camping in Nuapada for weeks, leading the charge for candidate Ghasiram Majhi. The BJP, after inducting Jay, is expected to ride the sympathy wave. To make the most of this wave, senior BJP leaders, including ministers from both Odisha and Chhattisgarh, have been frequent visitors to the Assembly constituency.
Though late to the campaign trail, the BJD has mobilised quickly. The party’s extensive outreach, especially in the target rural catchment areas of Congress, led by candidate Snehangini Chhuria and a strong team of women leaders including Dipali Das, Tukuni Sahu, Alka Mohanty, Lekhashree Samantsinghar and Barsha Singh Bariha, has helped rebuild its connect, particularly among rural and women voters. Similarly, senior BJD leaders have concentrated on consolidating urban support in Nuapada NAC and surrounding regions.
With only days left for polling, both the BJD and BJP have intensified their campaigns in Nuapada block where floating voters could tip the scales. The Congress, once seen as a potential disruptor in the fray, has lost some momentum.
Initially seen as a three-cornered contest, the Nuapada bypoll has gradually turned into a direct face-off between the BJP and BJD. The Congress, despite fielding Majhi, has struggled to sustain momentum. With only OPCC chief Bhakta Charan Das leading the charge, the campaign lacks a strong pull factor.
Despite the political commotion, the voters appear more entertained than engaged. The absence of issue-based debate has turned the bypoll into what many call a ‘prestige battle’, a tug-of-war between two major parties seeking to retain their relevance.
For most locals, the excitement lies in the spectacle. “It feels like a festival,” smiles a hotel worker. “If this is what elections bring, we don’t mind having one every year.”
When the convoys leave and the loudspeakers fall silent, Nuapada will return to its daily rhythm. But for now, the district is enjoying being in the limelight.