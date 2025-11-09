Nuapada in spotlight: A forgotten district basks in by-election glow

NUAPADA: For a district that often makes headlines for migration and neglect, Nuapada is suddenly at the centre of Odisha’s throbbing political map. After more than two decades, a by-election has turned this quiet border district into a buzzing hotspot of politicians.

Over the past week, locals have watched the chief minister’s convoy twice, the former chief minister’s as many times and a steady stream of white SUVs crisscrossing the roads amid campaign music blaring through loudspeakers. For the people here, this is more than just a bypoll. It is their rare moment of fame.

Nuapada finds itself at the peak of this political excitement due the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. A four-time legislator and former minister, Rajendra’s death left a void in the BJD, triggering a political contest that soon grew larger than the seat itself.

For the ruling BJP, it became an opportunity to add another constituency to its tally and prove its 16-month governance record; for BJD, it was a mission to retain its bastion and for Congress, a test of relevance in a district where it once had deep roots.

Even before candidates began filing nominations, the ripple effects were felt in the local economy. All four hotels in Nuapada and Khariar Road were booked within hours by BJD and BJP. At the only Khariar Road hotel, rooms were first split between the two political parties. But when Rajendra’s son Jay Dholakia switched camps, the entire hotel turned saffron overnight.

Houses that struggled to find tenants are now packed with party leaders and campaign workers. The boom has spread across a 60-70 km radius, even into nearby districts besides towns in Chhattisgarh.

Prices of groceries and vegetables have soared, and local shops are doing brisk business, thanks to the influx of politicians.