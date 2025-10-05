Cuttack police impose curfew, suspend internet as unrest over immersion violence intensifies

CUTTACK: A day before the Cuttack bandh call given by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) against violence during Durga Puja immersion procession, the Commissionerate Police has imposed a curfew on major parts of the city following fresh tension in Dargha Bazar area on Sunday evening.
Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said the 36-hour curfew from 10 PM on Sunday will encompass 13 police station areas including Dargha Bazar, Lalbag, Bidanasi, Purighat, Badambadi, Mangalabag, Cantonment, Malgodown, CDA Phase-II, Markat Nagar, Sadar, Jagatpur and 42 Mouza. Medical and other essential services have been exempted from the curfew, he said.
The commissioner said the decision was taken after a thorough assessment of the ground situation and to ensure the safety and security of the citizens. Additional forces have been deployed to maintain law and order, he added.
The state government has also suspended all internet services and social media platforms in order to prevent spread of false and inflammatory messages to disturb the public order and peace in Cuttack city and adjoining areas, till Monday evening.
The action was taken after a mob of protesters went on a rampage in the Dargha Bazar area and clashed with police and security personnel.
While police resorted to lathi charge and used teargas to disperse them, the mob managed to break through and allegedly set a few cabins of street vendors on fire besides vandalising some shops and two-wheelers in the area.
Singh said, the protesters had applied for holding a rally but permission was not given in apprehension of trouble. "When police prohibited them from entering Dargha Bazar area, they pelted stones at police. Around 36 people including eight police personnel have been injured in the attack. CCTV footage are being verified for initiating action against the anti-social elements," he said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged the citizens to maintain peace and harmony and directed DGP YB Khurania to closely monitor the situation. He assured that stringent action would be taken against the elements behind the communal tension.
"Cuttack is witnessing disturbances for the last couple of days as some miscreants are trying to break peace and harmony, affecting the lives of common people. The government is keeping a close watch on the situation and strict action will be taken against those responsible," Majhi said.
Earlier in the day, the Commissionerate Police conducted a flag march in anticipation of trouble during the Cuttack bandh to retain public confidence.
DGP Khurania reviewed the situation along with senior police officials in Cuttack and called upon the people to maintain law and order. Stating that a ban has been imposed on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and other platforms, he urged people to rely only on official communications from the Commissionerate police.
Expressing deep concern over the situation, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, also appealed the people to maintain peace.
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, the state government is taking the violence seriously and promised strict action against those responsible. "We all need to stay calm and maintain social harmony. It’s our responsibility to preserve Cuttack’s glorious tradition of brotherhood," he said.
Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous also appealed for peace and said, "Those involved in Friday night’s violence should be given exemplary punishment which will be a lesson for others. I appeal to the people of Cuttack to work together to maintain peace and harmony."