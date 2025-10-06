Cuttack remains peaceful after violence over Durga Puja procession; police maintain tight security

BHUBANESWAR: A 36-hour curfew and internet suspension that was imposed after a Durga Puja procession and a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally turned violent in Dargha Bazar area of Cuttack remained peaceful on Monday, police said.

According to DGP YB Khurania, about 60 platoons of police force and eight companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to maintain the law and order situation. The situation is completely peaceful in Cuttack.

Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS was imposed in Cuttack. It is in effect from 10 pm last night and will continue till 10 am on Tuesday, which will encompass 13 police station areas of Dargha Bazar, Lalbag, Bidanasi, Purighat, Badambadi, Mangalabag, Cantonment, Malgodown, CDA Phase-II, Markat Nagar, Sadar, Jagatpur, and 42 Mouza.

"Essential services such as healthcare, milk and vegetable supply, and movement of students and office-goers have been exempted from the restrictions. We will assess the situation and further decisions will be taken accordingly," said Additional Police Commissioner Narasingha Bhol.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged the citizens to maintain peace and harmony and directed DGP YB Khurania to maintain a close watch on the situation. He assured that stringent action would be taken against the elements involved in the group clash.