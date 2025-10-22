BJP urges ECI to reject Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi's nomination

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing Congress candidate for Nuapada by-election Ghasiram Majhi of suppressing facts in his affidavit filed before the Election Commission, the BJP on Tuesday urged the commission to reject his nomination papers.

A delegation of the BJP led by party vice-president Jatin Mohanty submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer here claiming that two complaints filed against the Congress candidate at Nuapada police station were not mentioned in the affidavit submitted by him to the Election Commission for the ensuing by-election.

Addressing mediapersons at the state party office here, Mohanty said in the 2024 general election, Majhi mentioned two complaints against him (146/2022 and 10/2018), to the Election Commission, which are currently pending in the SDJM Court. But, he has not mentioned them in the affidavit for the bypoll.