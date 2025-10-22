BJP urges ECI to reject Congress candidate Ghasiram Majhi's nomination

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing Congress candidate for Nuapada by-election Ghasiram Majhi of suppressing facts in his affidavit filed before the Election Commission, the BJP on Tuesday urged the commission to reject his nomination papers.
A delegation of the BJP led by party vice-president Jatin Mohanty submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer here claiming that two complaints filed against the Congress candidate at Nuapada police station were not mentioned in the affidavit submitted by him to the Election Commission for the ensuing by-election.
Addressing mediapersons at the state party office here, Mohanty said in the 2024 general election, Majhi mentioned two complaints against him (146/2022 and 10/2018), to the Election Commission, which are currently pending in the SDJM Court. But, he has not mentioned them in the affidavit for the bypoll.
Majhi’s failure to disclose the two pending cases in his affidavit, which is considered a punishable offense under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, warrants appropriate legal action, he said.
Mohanty said that the Congress party has become a haven for criminals and anti-social elements. The party has deviated from its core ideology, and its approach is no longer acceptable to the public.
He stated that Congress leaders often conceal their anti-social actions and this incident is a glaring example, reflecting the party’s true nature. Majhi’s failure to disclose his criminal activities in his affidavit is an unforgivable crime, Mohanty alleged.