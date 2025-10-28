Cyclone Montha: CM Majhi assesses preparedness

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan here to assess the preparedness for tropical storm Montha as it nears the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting, Majhi interacted with the heads of several key departments and reviewed the arrangements to handle any emergency. He also video-conferenced Collectors of southern districts likely to be impacted by the cyclone.

“Though Montha will not have any direct impact over Odisha, it will trigger very rains and gusty surface winds, especially in southern districts of the state. Eight districts - Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur are likely to be most affected due to the cyclone,” said Majhi.

About 2,048 cyclone shelters have been readied and 11,396 people have already been shifted to safety. Another 30,554 people staying in vulnerable areas have been identified and they will be shifted too if need arises, he added.

Majhi also informed that around 1,871 pregnant women have been shifted to community health centres and other medical facilities and another 822 will be admitted soon. A total of 2,693 pregnant women will be shifted to various medical facilities, he said.

We will meet our zero casualty target as the state government has been making arrangements to face any eventuality since the last three days, said the Chief Minister.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh, DGP YB Khurania, Fire Services DG Sudhanshu Sarangi and others were present.