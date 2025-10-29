Cyclone Montha: 60 fishing trawlers from Andhra seek refuge at Gopalpur Port

BERHAMPUR: With cyclone Montha unleashing strong winds and rough sea conditions, around 60 fishing trawlers from Andhra Pradesh carrying over 600 crew members sought refuge at Gopalpur Port in Ganjam in the last two days.
Deputy Director of Fisheries Prasad Kar, who reached the port with his team on Tuesday, said, “Around 58 to 60 boats have been rescued. We are providing ration and drinking water to the crew members. Maintenance of the boats are also being carried out. The rescued fishermen will be provided necessary assistance until the impact of Montha subsides.”
Kar said each boat has about eight to 10 crew members and all of them are being supplied with essentials. Around 28 trawlers anchored near the port breakwater on Monday. The remaining trawlers reached the port on Tuesday. The Gopalpur Port authorities are also collecting contact details of the rescued fishers for further assistance.
On the day, seawater reportedly advanced around 100 metre inland at Sunapur beach. Similarly, rough waves near Podampeta village under Ganjam block damaged three houses close to the shore. No casualties have been reported so far.
Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan said cyclone shelters have been opened and emergency teams are on alert across the district. One NDRF and three ODRAF teams have been deployed for rescue operations in the district.
The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has also intensified efforts to tackle waterlogging and road blockages in low-lying areas. BeMC has arranged overnight shelter and basic amenities for 1,100 people across 12 cyclone shelters. Around 150 residents from Lanjipali, Goudabandh, and Telugu Basti have been shifted to Ambedkar kalyan mandap. A 24-hour control room is functioning at the BeMC office, with 220 health workers deployed at the shelters.
Malkangiri on storm alert
MALKANGIRI: The district administration has placed officials on alert across the district in anticipation of heavy rainfall and strong winds under the influence of cyclone Montha. Notably, the district had not experienced any rainfall till Tuesday evening, though reports indicated strong winds in several areas. Malkangiri collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay said NDRF and ODRAF teams have been deployed at Bonda Hill, where there is a risk of landslides. Earthmovers have been kept ready on Oringi–Bayapada ghat section to clear debris in case of landslides.