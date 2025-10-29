Cyclone Montha: 60 fishing trawlers from Andhra seek refuge at Gopalpur Port

BERHAMPUR: With cyclone Montha unleashing strong winds and rough sea conditions, around 60 fishing trawlers from Andhra Pradesh carrying over 600 crew members sought refuge at Gopalpur Port in Ganjam in the last two days.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Prasad Kar, who reached the port with his team on Tuesday, said, “Around 58 to 60 boats have been rescued. We are providing ration and drinking water to the crew members. Maintenance of the boats are also being carried out. The rescued fishermen will be provided necessary assistance until the impact of Montha subsides.”

Kar said each boat has about eight to 10 crew members and all of them are being supplied with essentials. Around 28 trawlers anchored near the port breakwater on Monday. The remaining trawlers reached the port on Tuesday. The Gopalpur Port authorities are also collecting contact details of the rescued fishers for further assistance.