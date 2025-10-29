Cyclone Montha: Gajapati hit by landslides as heavy rains lash south Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Landslides caused major disruptions in Gajapati as heavy rains induced by cyclone Montha battered several districts in south Odisha on Tuesday.
Apart from Gajapati, the cyclonic system brought strong winds and incessant rain across Rayagada, Kandhamal and Koraput, prompting precautionary evacuations, closure of schools and deployment of disaster response teams. No casualties have been reported so far.
In Gajapati, continuous rainfall since Monday triggered a landslide in Partada panchayat under Kashinagar block. Large rocks rolled onto the road, disrupting vehicular movement, though restoration work began immediately.
Similarly, another landslide was reported at Badagaon ghat in Gajapati’s R Udayagiri block, blocking traffic between Ramgiri, Badagaon and five nearby villages, including the route to Berhampur. No casualties were reported as the stretch had been deserted due to persistent rainfall. Local authorities are currently clearing the debris.
So far, 946 people have been shifted to safer locations in Kashinagar, with over 4,000 identified for relocation. Around 400 people, including children and differently-abled persons, have been provided shelter and cooked food. One NDRF and three ODRAF teams have been deployed to carry out rescue and restoration.
The Kashinagar NAC has also relocated residents from low-lying wards near Bansadhara river. Around 266 people have been shifted to two shelters.
Rayagada district also witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with reports of uprooted trees and partial damage to houses in Gunupur, Gudari, and Ramanaguda blocks. With the water level of Bansadhara river rising, the administration has begun assisting residents of low-lying areas to move to safer places.
Rayagada collector Ashutosh Kulkarni, who is monitoring the situation, informed that three cyclone shelters at Bikrampur in Gunupur, Kutragarh in Bismakatak and Hata Seshkhal in Rayagada block, have been kept ready to evacuate people from vulnerable areas.
In Kandhamal, a red alert was issued as rain lashed almost all parts of the district since Monday afternoon. The administration has opened 41 temporary cyclone and flood shelters while deploying one NDRF and three ODRAF teams. Around 1,100 people have been identified for possible evacuation. Kalinga ghat has been sealed due to the risk of landslides, and movement through the stretch has been restricted until October 30.
Besides, all schools in the district will remain closed until October 30. The Phulbani municipality has formed three rapid action teams to monitor the situation round the clock, identifying Arvind Nagar, Tridev Nagar and Shagadia Sahi as vulnerable areas. Approximately 600 residents will be evacuated if required. Dry food supplies have been stocked in shelters, and rescue teams equipped with earthmovers are maintaining road connectivity and power supply.
In Koraput, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds lashed several areas in the district bordering Andhra Pradesh on the day. The spell of mild rain and winds that began on Monday evening intensified with wind speeds reaching up to 40 kmph. Bordering regions such as Pottangi, Nandapur, Semiliguda, Bandhugaon, Narayanpatna and Laxmipur experienced continuous rainfall and gusty winds throughout the day.
Vehicular movement on NH-26 between Visakhapatnam and Raipur, as well as on state highways passing through the district, was minimal as commuters avoided travel due to adverse weather conditions. Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan reviewed the situation with senior officials to ensure preparedness for any emergency.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the preparedness of the districts in Montha’s path to deal with any emergent situation. He said there have been no reports of any serious damage except for minor incidents of landslide and uprooting of trees in Gajapati and some other districts. Emphasising the goal of zero casualty, he directed officials to ensure that not a single person was left in any vulnerable area and everyone shifted to cyclone-flood shelters or other safe places.
Majhi said, 17,817 people have been evacuated in eight districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur and 2,048 cyclone shelters have been made operational.
Man on cyclone shelter duty dies
A 35-year-old supply assistant deployed at a cyclone shelter reportedly died while on duty at Potar panchayat in Raigada block of Gajapati district. The deceased was identified as Surendra Gamang of Karanjasahi village. Gamang reportedly fell ill on Monday night, but continued his duties. After his condition worsened on Tuesday morning, he was rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Paralakhemundi. However, he vomited blood and died en route near Lanjipadar chowk. Sources said the district administration had deployed Gamang at Potar storm shelter from October 26 to 31 in view of cyclone Montha.