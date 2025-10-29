Cyclone Montha: Gajapati hit by landslides as heavy rains lash south Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Landslides caused major disruptions in Gajapati as heavy rains induced by cyclone Montha battered several districts in south Odisha on Tuesday.

Apart from Gajapati, the cyclonic system brought strong winds and incessant rain across Rayagada, Kandhamal and Koraput, prompting precautionary evacuations, closure of schools and deployment of disaster response teams. No casualties have been reported so far.

In Gajapati, continuous rainfall since Monday triggered a landslide in Partada panchayat under Kashinagar block. Large rocks rolled onto the road, disrupting vehicular movement, though restoration work began immediately.

Similarly, another landslide was reported at Badagaon ghat in Gajapati’s R Udayagiri block, blocking traffic between Ramgiri, Badagaon and five nearby villages, including the route to Berhampur. No casualties were reported as the stretch had been deserted due to persistent rainfall. Local authorities are currently clearing the debris.

So far, 946 people have been shifted to safer locations in Kashinagar, with over 4,000 identified for relocation. Around 400 people, including children and differently-abled persons, have been provided shelter and cooked food. One NDRF and three ODRAF teams have been deployed to carry out rescue and restoration.