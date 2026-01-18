Balasore lynching: Three more arrested for murder

BALASORE: Three more suspects in the gruesome lynching of a 36-year-old man over alleged cattle smuggling were arrested by Balasore police, taking the total number of arrests to six on Saturday.

Police said more persons could be involved in the incident. The victim, Sk Makandar Mahammad, a helper with a pick-up van in which cattle were allegedly being transported, was brutally assaulted on the night of January 13 and he later succumbed to the injuries.

The FIR lodged by the victim’s brother, Sk Jitendar Mahammad, stated that a group intercepted the pick-up van near a gym at Sahada under Sadar police limits at around 5 am. While the driver fled the spot, Makandar became the target of the vigilantes, who assaulted him so brutally that he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Graphic videos of the group brutally attacking the victim have since gone viral.

Police sources said the accused were chasing the pick-up van, which was travelling from Gopalpur towards Balasore, and intercepted it near Saragaon and Ishani under Sadar police station limits. While the driver managed to escape, helper Makandar was captured and assaulted. A PCR van later reached the spot and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital, where he died during treatment on January 14.