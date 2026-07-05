Odisha SIR: Over 20 lakh names deleted after enumeration; EC publishes draft rolls

BHUBANESWAR: Around 20.14 lakh electors have been excluded from Odisha's draft electoral roll published on Sunday, following the month long house-to-house survey in the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

Following the exercise carried out between May 30 and June 28 this year, the number of voters have come down from 3,33,99,591 in the pre-revision electoral roll to 3,13,87,034 in the draft.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) RS Gopalan said the draft electoral roll comprises 1,60,19,176 male voters, 1,53,65,083 female voters and 2,775 third-gender electors.

He said the enumeration forms were collected from around 3.13 crore electors, accounting for 93.97 per cent (pc) of the total electorate.

The revision exercise identified 8.32 lakh electors (2.49 %) as deceased, while 10.07 lakh voters (3.02%), had either shifted residence or were found absent.

Another 1.58 lakh electors (0.47%) were found to be enrolled at multiple places.

Besides, 14,000 electors have been excluded after they failed to submit their enumeration forms by the June 28 deadline.

Gopalan said BLOs could not trace these electors or get back their enumeration forms because they had become voters in other states or union territories, were not found in existence, failed to submit the enumeration forms within the stipulated time or were unwilling to register as electors for different reasons.