Odisha Assembly Speaker dismisses petitions to disqualify BJD, Congress MLAs for cross-voting in RS polls

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy dismissed disqualification petitions filed against 11 MLAs accused of cross-voting during the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections, defying party whip.

Eight MLAs were from the BJD, and three were from the Congress.

The Speaker, in separate orders, held that the petitions were dismissed as they lacked proper verification and supporting materials.

She cited Rule 6, particularly sub-rules (6) and (7), in the Members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules as a reason.

A notification issued by the Assembly secretariat in this regard noted, “The petition is cryptic, vague, unsubstantiated and does not fulfil the statutory requirements to be gone into on merits, even assuming for the sake of argument, but not admitting, that the contents are otherwise worthy of being enquired into."

"Therefore, the petition suffers from gross infirmity or defects have been presented in sure ignorance of the statutory requirements and do not deserve any consideration," it added.