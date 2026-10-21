Sambit Patra accuses Rahul Gandhi of seeking Soros’ help to destabilise India

BHUBANESWAR: BJP MP from Puri and the party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday accused the Congress of attempting to create unrest in the country to facilitate Rahul Gandhi’s political comeback.
Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, Patra asserted that the protests planned for November 1 were aimed at destabilising the government elected by the people. “An attempt is being made to spread arson and anarchy in the country to relaunch Rahul Gandhi,” Patra alleged.
He further claimed that Gandhi had travelled abroad to receive guidance from billionaire investor George Soros and his associates on destabilising India and engineering a change of government.
“Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad to take coaching classes from Soros and company on how to destroy India, how to stage a coup in India and where they fell short in this entire effort,” Patra alleged.
Patra said those behind the recent protests had failed to secure public support and were now attempting to advance their agenda through fresh mobilisation.
Drawing a parallel with the anti-Sikh violence of November 1, 1984, Patra accused the Congress of choosing November 1 to challenge the government through street protests. He described the alleged plan as an attempt to undermine a government elected through the democratic process.
Patra also referred to a hearing in the Delhi High Court involving Ashutosh Ranka and Sourav Das, who are in judicial custody following protests over the unfurling of the national flag, arguing that the demonstrations had moved beyond their original demands.
The BJP MP said the court had questioned the protesters’ claims of representing Gen Z, noting that the two men were 27 and 31 years old. He also referred to the court’s observation that while the issues triggering the protests had changed, the people involved remained the same.
Citing the court’s reported warning that protests could escalate into arson, looting and violence if organisers lost control, Patra said the proceedings reflected concerns over the manner in which the demonstrations were being conducted.
He alleged that the national flag was being used as a pretext to spread disorder, asserting that the Tricolour symbolised India’s sovereignty and independence and did not grant immunity to anyone seeking to foment unrest.