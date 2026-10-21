Sambit Patra accuses Rahul Gandhi of seeking Soros’ help to destabilise India

BHUBANESWAR: BJP MP from Puri and the party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday accused the Congress of attempting to create unrest in the country to facilitate Rahul Gandhi’s political comeback.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, Patra asserted that the protests planned for November 1 were aimed at destabilising the government elected by the people. “An attempt is being made to spread arson and anarchy in the country to relaunch Rahul Gandhi,” Patra alleged.

He further claimed that Gandhi had travelled abroad to receive guidance from billionaire investor George Soros and his associates on destabilising India and engineering a change of government.

“Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad to take coaching classes from Soros and company on how to destroy India, how to stage a coup in India and where they fell short in this entire effort,” Patra alleged.

Patra said those behind the recent protests had failed to secure public support and were now attempting to advance their agenda through fresh mobilisation.