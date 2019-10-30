Will consider 'fair' demands, rejoin duty or face action: TN tells striking doctors

By PTI

CHENNAI: Asking striking doctors to resume work, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday assured them that it would consider their "fair" demands but warned of action if they failed to pay heed to its appeal.

More than 15,000 government doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association had on October 25 launched an indefinite stir across the State pressing a 4-point charter of demands, including time-bound promotions.

Five doctors have embarked on an indefinite fast here.

As their protest entered the fifth day, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said though FOGDA was not a recognised body, the government had held talks with its representatives last week.

The talks had, however, failed.

The state government accords top priority to doctors and therefore was providing them with Dynamic Assured Career Progression--DACP, which was not available to any other government employee, he said in a statement.

Among others, the government was considering providing the doctors with special allowances keeping in mind qualifications and difficulties related to postings, he added.

"This government often takes action on fair demands and doctors striking work in that backdrop was not proper," he said.

The government will look into all fair demands of the doctors but will not accept any protest that would impact the people, the minister said.

"Therefore, keeping in mind patients' welfare and to ensure that services in government hospitals are not affected, I appeal to the government doctors to withdraw the strike and resume work," he said.

However, if the protest continued, the government will take "all necessary steps" to protect people's interests, he asserted.