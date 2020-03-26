Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases rise to 26 as eight including Indonesian clerics test positive

M Sabari By

SALEM: Eight persons, including four Indonesian nationals, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 26.

The first patient to test positive in the state has been discharged, while the second is soon to be discharged. However, a 54-year-old man from Madurai, who was the 12th in the state's list to test positive, lost his battle on Wednesday.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in a tweet on Wednesday said the four Indonesians and their travel guide from Chennai had tested positive at Salem Medical College. “All of them have been quarantined at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem since Sunday,” he said.

Health officials in Salem said, acting on a tip-off, they had inspected a mosque in the town on Sunday and found 16 persons, including 11 Indonesians, staying there. They were admitted to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital and their samples were sent for testing. The results of five among them returned positive on Wednesday.

The Indonesians are Muslim clerics aged 24, 38, 48 and 54 while their guide is a 63-year-old. "The 54-year-old man is a diabetic while the others do not have any medical condition," said SGMKMCH Dean Balajinathan.

In a tweet later in the night, the Minister gave details of the three other cases. One of them was an 18-year-old from Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh and was a contact of the patient who had travelled from Delhi. The second is a 63-year-old man from Dubai who is now being treated at Walajah Government Hospital and the third is a 65-year-old man who was in contact with the Thai nationals in isolation at IRT Perundurai Hospital and is being treated there.

Indonesian nationals came to Salem by train

Officials said the 11 Indonesian nationals came to New Delhi and then reached Salem by Kerala Express on March 11. They went to Ragmath Nagar mosque in Suramangalam on March 12. They conducted religious sessions at Paal Market mosque in Shevapet (March 13 -15), Sheikh Umar mosque in Ammapet (March 16 - 18) and Bhuhariya mosque in Sanniyasigundu (March 19 - 21). On March 22, they conducted another session at a mosque in Kitchipalayam.

Officials have started to identify the persons who have been in contact with them and attended the sessions. On Wednesday, health officials disinfected all five mosques. They also checked for symptoms of COVID-19 among residents of nearby localities and instructed them to stay at home for the next 14 days.

"As per Chief Minister's instructions, we acted quickly and identified 136 persons who had been in contact with that Tabliqh team (Muslim clerics). They have been quarantined at home. We have also put a mark on their hands denoting the home quarantine. They came to Salem from New Delhi by Kerala Express and did not travel to any other district. Steps are being taken to trace the passengers who were in contact with them on the train," Salem Collector SA Raman said.

Earlier, in a press release, the Collector urged all those who participated in the sessions to get in touch with the district administration through toll-free number 1077 at Salem Collectorate or through 0427- 2450022, 0427- 2450023 and 0427- 2450498.

Speaking to Express, Nirmalson, Salem District Deputy Director for Heath Department, said efforts are being made to trace the passengers who had travelled in the same compartment with the clerics by train with the help of the railways.