Tamil Nadu reports 1,534 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Tamil Nadu braces for the impact of Cyclone Nivar, the state reported 1,534 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 7,74,710 and toll to 11,655.

Only Chennai and Coimbatore districts reported over 100 cases on the day, with Chennai recording 467 cases and Coimbatore 149. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 76, 63 and 89 cases respectively. Meanwhile, Perambalur reported just one case after two days of recording zero cases.

The State tested 68,082 samples and 67,458 people on the day while active cases remained 12,000. With 1, 873 people being discharged after treatment, the State is left with 11,520 active cases. Among the deceased, only two had no comorbid conditions. Deaths were reported in only seven of the 37 districts.

While Chennai reported seven deaths, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Vellore reported two deaths each. One death each was reported from Namakkal, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupur.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, a private lab -- Micro Diagnostics in Krishnagiri -- has been approved for Covid-19 testing recently.