21-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN's Namakkal, third incident in a day

The boy had earlier made two attempts to crack NEET, but could not succeed.

Published: 12th September 2020 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 11:47 PM

Parents found Mothilal dead in his room.

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: In a third death allegedly due to NEET exam fear in Tamil Nadu, a 21-year-old medical aspirant from Tiruchengode in Namakkal ended his life on Saturday night.

The boy had earlier made two attempts to crack NEET, but could not succeed. He had applied for the third time and was allocated centre at a private college in Kumarapalayam.

The boy, identified as M Mothilal, was found dead inside his room on Saturday night by his family. He did not come out of the room for a long time, forcing his parents to break open the door in panic - only to find his motionless body.

READ | NEET aspirant kills self in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, second such suicide in one week

His father Murugesan is running an electrical shop and mother Gomathi is a homemaker. Mothilal's brother Subash is studying Class IX.

Police have recovered his body and sent it to Tiruchengode government hospital for post-mortem. Tiruchengode DSP Asokumar rushed to the spot and conducting an enquiry.

“We are yet to confirm whether the boy died by suicide due to NEET exam fear. The exact details will be known only tomorrow after police investigation,” said Namakkal district collector K Megraj.

Namakkal Superintendent of Police S Sakthi Ganesan also said they are yet to confirm whether the boy ended his life due to NEET. “No suicide note was recovered. We will know the reason for his death only after further investigation,” he said.

READ | 20-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Dharmapuri due to 'exam fear'

Earlier in the day, 19-year-old girl M Durga from Madurai, and 20-year-old boy M Adithya from Dharmapuri, both NEET aspirants, had ended their lives, ahead of Sunday's exam.

The National Testing Agency has scheduled to conduct the NEET exam on Sunday after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea seeking postponement of the exam considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Assistance for, those having suicidal thoughts, are available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104or Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 or the helpline1800-121-203040 of N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention under the name ‘Prana’.)

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp