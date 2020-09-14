Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court Justice SM Subramaniam on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi seeking to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Tamil actor Suriya over his remarks about the Court order to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test despite Covid-19 pandemic.

Actor Suriya in a statement on Sunday said three NEET aspirants in Tamil Nadu died by suicide due to fear and stress. Suriya urged the government to scrap NEET permanently since it kills the dreams of the children who hail from poor families. He also said that the entire stakeholders have to raise their voice in scrapping NEET.

In his one page statement, the actor also made remarks about the functioning of the court, claiming that the courts in the country were rendering justice only by holding virtual proceedings, however, they want students to take the NEET exam without any fear.

The justice in his letter to the Chief Justice stated, "The Statement reveals that the Hon'ble Judges are afraid of their own life and rendering justice through video conferencing. while-so, they have no morale to pass orders directing the students to appear for NEET Exam without fear."

"The said statement in my considered opinion amounts to contempt of Court as the integrity and devotion of the Hon'ble Judges as well as the Judicial System of our Great Nation are not only undermined but criticised in a bad shape, wherein there is a threat for the public confidence on the Judiciary," he added.

It is to be recalled that on August 17, the Supreme court had refused to entertain the plea made by students to postpone the NEET and JEE due to the pandemic.