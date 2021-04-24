Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With COVID-19 cases in the state continung to rise, a new set of restrictions that will come into effect from 4 am on Monday has been announced. Theatres, gyms, bars, recreation clubs, auditoriums and conference halls will not be permitted to operate, according to an official release on Saturday.

Big format shops, shopping complexes and malls will also remain closed. Standalone grocery and vegetable shops (except those located in malls) will be allowed to operate following the existing guidelines. Department stores may operate without air conditioning and with 50% customers at the same time.

Beauty parlours, spas, saloons and barber shops under city corporation limits will not be permitted to operate, the release stated. Restaurants, mess and tea shops will be allowed to only offer takeaway services. In hotels and lodges, food should be served in their respective rooms and not in dining areas, the release added.

ALSO READ: Chennai has 249 streets with over 10 Covid cases

E-commerce sites will function with restrictions. At least 50% of staff in information technology sectors must work from home, the statement said.

No more than 50 people may participate in marriage and related events and 25 people in funerals.

Tennis, golf clubs and sports training academies will not function although practice for national and international sporting events may continue, the statement added. The public will not be allowed at places of worship although the daily rituals may be held by staff.

ALSO READ: Surge in COVID-19 cases sparks fears among government employees in Chennai

Barring Puducherry, those coming into Tamil Nadu from other states including Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka must register at the http://eregister.tnega.org website. Those who come into the state through flights or ships from abroad must register at the http://eregister.tnega.org website.

As instructed earlier, private and government buses may function with the number of passengers limited to its seating capacity, the statement said.

Taxi services may operate with three passengers other than the driver and autos may function with two passengers other than the driver.

The night curfew and Sunday lockdown will continue.