Vellore authorities on alert to prevent bird flu attack

Poultry farms in the region are being closely monitored for symptoms of avian influenza.

Published: 12th January 2021 07:22 PM

Assistant professor M Ramasamy of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Vellore examining a bird for symptoms at a demo farm (Photo | EPS/S Dinesh)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In the wake of the bird flu outbreak in several states, the authorities in the Vellore region have been on high alert with precautionary measures and awareness activities to sensitise the farm owners on the steps to be followed to prevent the infection and containing it if spreads.

The authorities of the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) have been keeping a close vigil on the poultry farms and examining the birds for symptoms.

“As per the instructions of Director of Animal Husbandry, veterinary assistant surgeons have been asked to keep a vigil on the poultry farms falling under the jurisdiction of each of the veterinary dispensaries in Vellore, Tirupathur, and Ranipet districts. They will visit the farms personally and examine the birds whether any of them had symptoms,” the regional joint director (RJD) of AHD Dr J Navaneethakrishnan said on Tuesday.

He added, “The poultry farmers are being instructed to take bio-security measures to prevent avian influenza from affecting the birds. Chlorine dioxide, sodium carbonate (4% solution), sodium bicarbonate, and potassium permanganate (1% solution) can be used for fumigation and disinfection.”

Moreover, the farmers are also instructed to use bleaching powder in the farms.

Pamphlets on awareness of influenza (H5N8) were also being distributed to farmers on the symptoms and remedial measures.

Dr. M Ramasamy, assistant professor of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Vellore, stated that besides taking precautionary measures, the farmers should closely watch the birds for any kind of symptoms and abnormal mortalities.

“The birds in the farms should closely be monitored for symptoms. If a bird is down with the infection, the comb on the head will turn reddish, skin will witness discolouring and haemorrhage will occur on the mouth and internal organs,” he said.

Stressing the need for adopting bio-security measures in the farms, he said fumigation by spraying a solution of kohrsolin ph and bio-buster must be done along with creating a footpath to avert infection of the virus.

“Another key factor to be watched at the farms is mortalities. If abnormal mortalities are noticed, the concerned farm owners must immediately alert the authorities,” Ramasamy stated.

In the Vellore region, broiler chickens, desi chickens (nattu kozhi), and ducks are reared in large numbers. The poultry items are ferried mainly to Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Chennai, and Bengaluru from the farms of Vellore, Tirupathur, and Ranipet districts.

