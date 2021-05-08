STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remdesivir to be sold in five more districts, 12,500 oxygen beds being readied: TN Minister

Subramanian said Remdesivir will also be sold in Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem and Tirunelveli, aside from Chennai. Health department officials confirmed that it would be sold in Tiruchy as well.

Published: 08th May 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kin of Covid-19 patients queueing outside Govt Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai to buy Remdesivir. The new plan is expected to give them a breather | Martin Louis

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In two crucial announcements, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said the Tamil Nadu government will sell the Remdesivir drug used for COVID-19 treatment in five more districts now, while 12,500 beds with oxygen support are being readied.

“Earlier, since it was sold only at the KMCH here, people from all over TN had to queue up here. Now, it is made available in districts also,” he said.

The Health Minister said that measures are being taken to add 12,500 oxygen beds by May 15 and steps to add 250 oxygen beds are being taken at the Stanley GH too.

“Requests have been made by doctors to add another 12,500 oxygen beds for a total of 25,000 beds,” he said. Responding to questions on ambulances facing a long queue outside hospitals, Subramanian said that he has advised hospitals to fast-track admissions on priority by checking the oxygen levels.

He also announced that a COVID-19 war-room, a Siddha centre and an app to check government bed status are being readied.

“CM Stalin held a meeting with experts across the globe yesterday and measures are being taken with everyone’s expertise and advice,” he said.

Subramanian also said that the present government will ensure the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme will be implemented in private hospitals as well.

“Maybe in the previous government, it could not have been implemented. We will ensure it gets implemented now,” he said.

He added that alternative arrangements are being made to boost oxygen supply and the CM has also written to the PM on vaccine shortage.

HR & CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, DMK Royapuram MLA iDream R Murthy, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan and Dean of Stanley GH Dr P Balaji were present during the inspection.

