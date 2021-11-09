Tamil Nadu: Flood comes as boon to drive away darkness of tribal land

Azeefa Fathima By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: While the heavy rains in state brings back memories of deluge in 2015, creating a sense of fear and anxiety, a group of people belonging to Narikkuravar community residing at Kariapatti, express their gratitude to the flood, for it has given them basic facilities.

Mandhiri Odai village in Kambikudi panchayat of Kariappati is home to 52 families belonging to the community since 2019. Before 2019, they had been residing temporarily at many places, including Pambattikulam and Karisalkulam kanmoi. After several petitions, they were provided with land pattas in Mandhiri Odai in 2019.

However, all they had were pattas. There was no house, electricity, toilet or any basic facilities. Things took a turn for the 'best' on the night of October 24 when heavy rains lashed the region. The residents had to cross a small brook (odai) to reach their hamlet. While the brook had a clear path to flow, a block in its path caused all the water to enter into the Narikkuravar colony, flooding all the houses.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Collector J Meghanatha Reddy said after receiving information that the area was completely flooded, he had instructed the revenue unit to immediately provide the tribals with all the relief measures. "The families were shifted to a safe place on the opposite bank of the brook the same night and were given food and shelter," he said.

However, sensing something odd, he decided to visit the colony on October 28, when he found out to his dismay that the families had nothing except pattas. Upon asking, the tribals sought for basic necessities - drinking water facilities, toilets, a bridge to cross the brook and roads and street lights.

​"The place was like a forest, except that the people were living on their patta land. There are snakes and all sorts of dangers lurking in the dark. So, I gave foremost importance to street lights and instructed the officials to install them," said Meghanath.

Within days of receiving the order, the officials readied 10 street lights to lit up the entire colony. And, it was inaugurated a day ahead of Deepavali. "This Deepavali truly lighted up our lives," said the residents. Street lights were erected at a cost of Rs 1.90 lakh.

"We have been living in darkness throughout our lives, and we are used to it. Within days of hearing our plight, the collector and officials brought street lights to our area. This is the first time we are having street lights in the place we stay," said Vairavan (45), the head of the community, adding the then panchayat president had erected a solar light during their period of stay at Karisalkulam kanmoi.

When The New Indian Express asked them about what other facilities they are provided with in their houses, they have nothing to answer. "We go to the bazaar or town during the day to work, and we charge our mobile phones in the shops there as we don't have electricity. We have a single water tank that gives borewell water and tanker lorries supply water. The collector promised to build us houses and provide us with other basic necessities," said Vairavan.

The children of the people are enrolled in an NGO-run school at Kariapatti. However, they have not received funds as the schools have been remaining closed since the pandemic outbreak. As the funds have not yet been released as the schools have just begun, the collector has provided `50,000 from his discretionary funds for the education of 44 children.

Further, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu provided administrative nod and laid foundation stone for the construction of a Rs 35-lakh-worth small bridge near their colony; Rs 5.75-lakh-worth public toilet facility and `3.84-lakh-worth drinking water facilities.

The collector said while the street lights are functional, pipelines will be laid in the coming days to bring Thamirabharani drinking water to the colony and the works are underway for the other projects. He also added a proposal is underway for the construction of their houses and roads. "A project to identify how many of these people are left out and another project to provide them with identity cards, including Aadhar and ration cards will be implemented," he added.