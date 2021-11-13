'Break your silence over Mullaiperiyar dam issue': OPS tells CM Stalin, demands all-party meet

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing surprise at the continued silence maintained by Chief Minister MK Stalin over Kerala's move to reverse its earlier decision to allow Tamil Nadu to cut 15 trees in Mullaiperiyar dam site to strengthen the baby dam, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, on Saturday, urged the Chief Minister to exert pressure on Kerala government in getting permission for removal of the trees.

"An all-party meeting should be convened to discuss the next course of action in this regard. Also, the Tamil Nadu government should not give room for holding talks on constructing a new dam instead of the Mullaiperiyar dam. Besides, steps should be taken to inform the Supreme Court about the Kerala government's activities against Tamil Nadu," Panneerselvam said in a statement.

​ALSO READ | TN govt will never give up its rights over Mullaiperiyar dam: Minister

The AIADMK coordinator said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who thanked his Kerala counterpart immediately for giving permission to cut the trees for strengthening the baby dam, has been maintaining silence about the developments that took place after that.

Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan gave a wishy-washy reply saying Tamil Nadu cannot intervene in a row between Kerala Minister and his officials.

"Moreover, DMK's alliance parties are also hesitating to raise their voice against this lifeline issue of the State. Though the silence of DMK's allies can be construed as 'alliance dharma', won't it amount to a betrayal of the people of Tamil Nadu?", Panneerselvam wondered.

​ALSO READ | Mullaiperiyar dam row: AIADMK holds protests against TN, Kerala govts

The AIADMK leader also said there could be differences among the political parties in Tamil Nadu, but when it comes to the rights of the State, MPs, and MLAs of all parties and the Ministers have to raise their voice.

"Keeping silence on this issue will be tantamount to giving up Tamil Nadu's rights to Kerala. An all-party meeting should be convened to take a united stand on this issue and when the hearing on Mullaiperiyar dam issue comes up before the Supreme Court, the government should effectively argue our case," Panneerselvam added.