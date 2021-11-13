STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Break your silence over Mullaiperiyar dam issue': OPS tells CM Stalin, demands all-party meet

'There could be differences among the political parties in Tamil Nadu, but when it comes to the rights of the state, all parties and leaders have to raise their vocie,' said O Panneerselvam.

Published: 13th November 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing surprise at the continued silence maintained by Chief Minister MK Stalin over Kerala's move to reverse its earlier decision to allow Tamil Nadu to cut 15 trees in Mullaiperiyar dam site to strengthen the baby dam, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, on Saturday, urged the Chief Minister to exert pressure on Kerala government in getting permission for removal of the trees. 

"An all-party meeting should be convened to discuss the next course of action in this regard. Also, the Tamil Nadu government should not give room for holding talks on constructing a new dam instead of the Mullaiperiyar dam. Besides, steps should be taken to inform the Supreme Court about the Kerala government's activities against Tamil Nadu," Panneerselvam said in a statement.

​ALSO READ | TN govt will never give up its rights over Mullaiperiyar dam: Minister

The AIADMK coordinator said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who thanked his Kerala counterpart immediately for giving permission to cut the trees for strengthening the baby dam, has been maintaining silence about the developments that took place after that.  

Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan gave a wishy-washy reply saying Tamil Nadu cannot intervene in a row between Kerala Minister and his officials. 

"Moreover, DMK's alliance parties are also hesitating to raise their voice against this lifeline issue of the State. Though the silence of DMK's allies can be construed as 'alliance dharma', won't it amount to a betrayal of the people of Tamil Nadu?", Panneerselvam wondered.

​ALSO READ | Mullaiperiyar dam row: AIADMK holds protests against TN, Kerala govts

The AIADMK leader also said there could be differences among the political parties in Tamil Nadu, but when it comes to the rights of the State, MPs, and MLAs of all parties and the Ministers have to raise their voice.

"Keeping silence on this issue will be tantamount to giving up Tamil Nadu's rights to Kerala. An all-party meeting should be convened to take a united stand on this issue and when the hearing on Mullaiperiyar dam issue comes up before the Supreme Court, the government should effectively argue our case," Panneerselvam added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK AIADMK MK Stalin O Panneerselvam Mullaiperiyar dam Mullaiperiyar dam issue
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp