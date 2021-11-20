STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

With no income these days, the couple live on three idlis bought from Amma canteen each day.

Published: 20th November 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Sundaramurthy and Suguna

Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)

By Gladwin Emmanuel
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A couple in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's Kolathur constituency are struggling to stave off hunger as they have had no regular income since the outbreak of Covid-19. And as if to rub salt into their wounds, the recent rains have left their house, where they are tenants, waterlogged.

Life has been hard on P Sundaramurthy (62) and his wife Suguna. The small house comprising a hall, bedroom, and kitchen in which they live is located at GKM Colony. It is flooded. They pay Rs 6,000 as monthly rent for the house. Lately, the Rs 20,000 the couple had paid as an advance has been exhausted since they have been unable to pay the rent and the landowner deducted what they owed from the advance. 

ALSO READ | Chennai teen runs away with Rs 33 lakh, gold as parents opposed online games

"The house owner is asking us to vacate the house. We've nowhere to go," Sundaramurthy told The New Indian Express. As for the water, it keeps seeping, he says.

"I wake up at 4 am and start scooping out the water with a bucket but the water level rises again," he said. In the night, his wife sleeps in a cot while he huddles in a chair and sleeps near her.

Five years ago, Suguna was working as a domestic help and Sundaramurthy was a mason. Subsequently, they shifted to this house and with the little money they had saved bought a cart and put up a roadside 'tiffin' shop. They prepared and sold idlis and dosas in the morning and chappatis at night. But, since Suguna is a diabetic, she had difficulty working continuously. Hence, they shut their night shop and sold breakfast for a while before the pandemic struck and stopped their meagre earnings.

With no income these days, the couple live on three idlis bought from Amma canteen each day.

ALSO READ | Class XII girl kills herself in Tamil Nadu's Karur, alleges sexual harassment

 "I buy six idlis with borrowed money. We take three each at around 11 am. That's all we take as food a day. This has been going on for nearly a month," Suguna said.

The couple has a son and a daughter. Both were married off and live in Arani. They are not of much help to the aged couple.

A friend visited them on November 18 and seeing their plight asked them to contact the corporation helpline number so that they could get some help. They did, but got food only for one day. The next day it was back to buying the six idlis with borrowed money...

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Kolathur constituency COVID-19 Sundaramurthy GKM colony Suguna
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp