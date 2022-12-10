Cyclone Mandous weakens into depression; more rains likely in parts of TN, AP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cyclonic storm 'Mandous', which crossed the coast near Mahabalipuram in the wee hours of Saturday, has moved completely inland and weakened into a deep depression over north Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, interior districts like Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts may experience heavy to heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Districts like Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Kallkurichi, Villupuram, Chengalpet and Chennai districts would experience heavy rainfall. However, the overall rainfall intensity would subside.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said at least four people and 98 cattle have died due to heavy rains. Around 181 houses and hutments have been damaged. Other kinds of damages are being assessed. 9,130 persons from 3,169 families have been given shelter in 201 relief camps, and they are being given food and medical facilities.

#CycloneMandous made landfall and weakened into a deep depression over the north Tamilnadu coast.

https://t.co/66UXRD2fpd — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 10, 2022

The IMD said sea conditions are likely to be rough along and off north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Saturday. The fishermen are advised not to venture along and off Tamilnadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts and the Gulf of Mannar till today evening.

A bus stop at Kamarajar Salai collapsed due to heavy winds in the aftermath of cyclone Mandous in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Saturday. (Express | R.Satish babu)

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations in Chennai received the highest rainfall of 111.3 mm and 115.1 mm of rainfall.

Four people including two migrant workers were electrocuted in separate incidents on Friday night. In Pillaipakkam near Sriperumbudur, two migrant workers who stepped out of their house on Friday night were electrocuted.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two cousin brothers who were returning home from a nearby shop on Friday night were electrocuted after they stepped on to a snapped live cable at Madipakkam. After the information from the public, the polce and electricity department staff reached the spot and retrieved the bodies.

The power supply was cut in parts of Chennai including Madipakkam, Sathoshpuram, Adyar, and Purasawakkam on Friday night. Uprooted trees fell on the electric line and on Saturday morning the TANGEDCO officials were trying to restore the supply.

An electric post with live wires fell down at Pandian Road near Neelangarai after the impact of cyclone Mandous, on Dec. 10, 2022. (Express | Ashwin Prasath)

In Chennai, 72 trees fell on roads in the South & East zone of the city police limits, and 23 trees in the North & West zone. 52 trees were removed with the coordination of Greater Chennai Police. The work of removing the remaining trees is going on fast. Also, power poles fell on five roads.

Vegetable supply in the Koyambedu market reduced to 30 per cent as many vehicles could not arrive due to cyclone. Even the usual trade was impacted, traders told TNIE

CM M K Stalin will be visiting rain-hit areas in Chennai on Saturday. He has deputed ministers also to distribute relief assistance. Official sources said the CM will hold discussions on the relief measures.

ALSO WATCH |

Chennai airport closed operations for two hours due to crosswinds from cyclone Mandous from 1.30 am to 3.30 am. It was the tail of the cyclone which while passing forced the operations to be shut. There was not much traffic and more than 16 flights were diverted. There was water in the taxiway but it was cleared immediately as the flow in Adyar was controlled as such water could be drained easily.

ALSO READ | Chennai-bound passengers get stranded in Hyderabad airport without food and water

Cyclone Mandous in Andhra Pradesh:

Parts of Rayalaseema and South coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall since early morning on Saturday as cyclone Mandous made landfall between Puducherry - Srikalahasti and close to Mahabalipuram at around 01.30 am.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone will weaken by evening. Under its influence, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamaiah and Kadapa districts will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few isolated places in these districts on Saturday.

#CycloneMandous | A bus stop in Chennai's Kamarajar Salai was completely damaged.

Express video | @haisat2005. @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/zw5agau5tL — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 10, 2022

The IMD also predicted that these districts will experience moderate rainfall on Sunday and also alerted people to be careful even after the landfall of cyclone.

Nellore, Tirupati and parts of Chittoor, Annamaiah and Kadapa have been witnessing heavy rainfall since Friday late night. With the high-velocity winds on Friday late night, many electric poles were uprooted in Nellore and Tirupati districts.

Nellore district received an average of 10 cm of rainfall. Manubolu, Venkatachalam, Sydapuram and Muthukur areas witnessed the highest rainfall with 20 cm in the past 24 hours. While Tirupati district received 6 cm of rainfall on average. The District administration of Tirupati has shifted 190 people to rehabilitation centres in various mandals.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed with officials of Rayalaseema Prakasam and Nellore districts the situation of rainfall in their areas. He asked the district officials to be attentive and extend all possible support for the public during rains.

CHENNAI: The cyclonic storm 'Mandous', which crossed the coast near Mahabalipuram in the wee hours of Saturday, has moved completely inland and weakened into a deep depression over north Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, interior districts like Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts may experience heavy to heavy rainfall on Saturday. Districts like Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Kallkurichi, Villupuram, Chengalpet and Chennai districts would experience heavy rainfall. However, the overall rainfall intensity would subside. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said at least four people and 98 cattle have died due to heavy rains. Around 181 houses and hutments have been damaged. Other kinds of damages are being assessed. 9,130 persons from 3,169 families have been given shelter in 201 relief camps, and they are being given food and medical facilities. #CycloneMandous made landfall and weakened into a deep depression over the north Tamilnadu coast.https://t.co/66UXRD2fpd — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 10, 2022 The IMD said sea conditions are likely to be rough along and off north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Saturday. The fishermen are advised not to venture along and off Tamilnadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts and the Gulf of Mannar till today evening. A bus stop at Kamarajar Salai collapsed due to heavy winds in the aftermath of cyclone Mandous in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Saturday. (Express | R.Satish babu) In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations in Chennai received the highest rainfall of 111.3 mm and 115.1 mm of rainfall. Four people including two migrant workers were electrocuted in separate incidents on Friday night. In Pillaipakkam near Sriperumbudur, two migrant workers who stepped out of their house on Friday night were electrocuted. Meanwhile, in another incident, two cousin brothers who were returning home from a nearby shop on Friday night were electrocuted after they stepped on to a snapped live cable at Madipakkam. After the information from the public, the polce and electricity department staff reached the spot and retrieved the bodies. The power supply was cut in parts of Chennai including Madipakkam, Sathoshpuram, Adyar, and Purasawakkam on Friday night. Uprooted trees fell on the electric line and on Saturday morning the TANGEDCO officials were trying to restore the supply. An electric post with live wires fell down at Pandian Road near Neelangarai after the impact of cyclone Mandous, on Dec. 10, 2022. (Express | Ashwin Prasath) In Chennai, 72 trees fell on roads in the South & East zone of the city police limits, and 23 trees in the North & West zone. 52 trees were removed with the coordination of Greater Chennai Police. The work of removing the remaining trees is going on fast. Also, power poles fell on five roads. Vegetable supply in the Koyambedu market reduced to 30 per cent as many vehicles could not arrive due to cyclone. Even the usual trade was impacted, traders told TNIE CM M K Stalin will be visiting rain-hit areas in Chennai on Saturday. He has deputed ministers also to distribute relief assistance. Official sources said the CM will hold discussions on the relief measures. ALSO WATCH | Chennai airport closed operations for two hours due to crosswinds from cyclone Mandous from 1.30 am to 3.30 am. It was the tail of the cyclone which while passing forced the operations to be shut. There was not much traffic and more than 16 flights were diverted. There was water in the taxiway but it was cleared immediately as the flow in Adyar was controlled as such water could be drained easily.ALSO READ | Chennai-bound passengers get stranded in Hyderabad airport without food and water Cyclone Mandous in Andhra Pradesh: Parts of Rayalaseema and South coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall since early morning on Saturday as cyclone Mandous made landfall between Puducherry - Srikalahasti and close to Mahabalipuram at around 01.30 am. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone will weaken by evening. Under its influence, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamaiah and Kadapa districts will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few isolated places in these districts on Saturday. #CycloneMandous | A bus stop in Chennai's Kamarajar Salai was completely damaged. Express video | @haisat2005. @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/zw5agau5tL — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) December 10, 2022 The IMD also predicted that these districts will experience moderate rainfall on Sunday and also alerted people to be careful even after the landfall of cyclone. Nellore, Tirupati and parts of Chittoor, Annamaiah and Kadapa have been witnessing heavy rainfall since Friday late night. With the high-velocity winds on Friday late night, many electric poles were uprooted in Nellore and Tirupati districts. Nellore district received an average of 10 cm of rainfall. Manubolu, Venkatachalam, Sydapuram and Muthukur areas witnessed the highest rainfall with 20 cm in the past 24 hours. While Tirupati district received 6 cm of rainfall on average. The District administration of Tirupati has shifted 190 people to rehabilitation centres in various mandals. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed with officials of Rayalaseema Prakasam and Nellore districts the situation of rainfall in their areas. He asked the district officials to be attentive and extend all possible support for the public during rains.