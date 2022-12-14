‘Chinnavar’ Udhayanidhi Stalin assumes charge as Minister in Tamil Nadu

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin and addressed as ‘Chinnavar’ by the DMK cadre, assumed office as the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Special Programme Implementation Department, and Poverty Alleviation Programme and Rural Indebtedness, here today.

He took charge at around 11.20 am in the presence of senior Ministers including Durai Murugan, KN Nehru, I Periyasamy, K Ponmudy and EV Velu. With his induction, the strength of the MK Stalin Cabinet has risen to 35.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in as Minister at a simple function at Raj Bhavan. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy at 9.35 am and the entire swearing-in event was over in nine minutes. After taking the oath, Udhayanidhi presented a bouquet to the Governor and later touched the feet of his father MK Stalin.

Udhyanidhi Stalin was sworn in as cabinet Minister and administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Talking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, Udhayanidhi Stalin sought to downplay the criticisms against his assuming charge as a Minister. “I will respond to the criticisms through my actions. Similar criticisms were levelled when I was made DMK’s youth wing secretary and later given a seat to contest from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency.”

Responding to a question, Udhayanidhi said he would try to make Tamil Nadu the capital of sports and would fulfil the party’s electoral promise to provide a mini sports stadium in every constituency. Udhayanidhi also said Mamannan would be his last film and thereafter, he won’t be acting.

Just after assuming office, Udhayanidhi Stalin signed three key files. They include granting Rs 4K each to Nivethitha who won a silver medal in shooting competitions held in Peru (recently), granting Rs 6,000 each to nine elderly sportspersons as monthly financial assistance and allocating Rs 47 crore to the sports competitions to be conducted for Chief Minister's trophy.

After the swearing-in, Udhayanidhi drove to the memorial of his grandfather M Karunanidhi on Marina and paid his respects. He also paid homage at the memorial of former Chief Minister Arignar Anna and visited Periyar Thidal later where he was greeted by DK president K Veeramani.

Udhayanidhi Stalin pay tributes to the Dravidian patriarch Periyar at his memorial, after swearing in as minister, on Wednesday in Chennai (Express | P Jawahar, EPS)

Meanwhile, as per the recommendations of the Chief Minister, the portfolios of 10 Ministers have been reshuffled.

The portfolios of Cooperation Minister I Periyasamy and Rural Development Minister KR Periyakaruppan were swapped. Similarly, the portfolios of Forest Minister K Ramachandran and Tourism Minister M Mathivendan have been swapped. HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu has got CMDA as an additional portfolio while Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Rajan has given Statistics as an additional portfolio.

Siva Meyyanathan has been designated as Minister for Environment and Climate Change and given the Ex-Servicemen portfolio in addition. Khadi and Village Industries Board portfolio hitherto looked after by Minister R Gandhi has been given to Minister RS Rajakannappan.

