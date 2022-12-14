Home States Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Others like Higher Education minister K Ponmudy have also been backing Udhayanidhi's inclusion in the cabinet for long.

Published: 14th December 2022 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Udhayanidhi Stalin's induction in his father MK Stalin-led cabinet is the 'sunrise' moment for ruling DMK workers and avid party supporters but the opposition sees yet another 'sonrise' chapter in the decades-old history of the Dravidian party founded by the late stalwart CN Annadurai.

However, the party is 'unapologetic' about appointing sons and daughters in key posts while others are not, political commentator Sumanth C Raman feels.

Udhayanidhi, the 45-year-old actor-producer is hailed as the "rising sun" by DMK workers, in obvious reference to the party's Rising Sun symbol.

TRB Raaja, a three-time legislator from Mannargudi constituency and son of Lok Sabha MP T R Baalu tweeted: "the power to drive away the darkness is possible only by the sun. Chinnavar (junior) Udhayanidhi Stalin will shine as a new sun in the Tamil Nadu government."

Raaja, also DMK IT wing chief wished him to do wonders as a minister.

Udhayanidhi's "down to earth and friendly approach" would help in extend his helping hand to the hidden sports talents of Tamil Nadu in the possible role as Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Raaja said and exuded confidence this would be the golden era for sports in the state.

Not just the younger crop of DMK leaders, but seniors like TKS Elangovan also welcomed the elevation of the 45-year-old Youth Wing leader of the party, one of the two children of the Stalin-Durga couple.

"Udhayanidhi has the support of senior leaders. He has earned the mass appeal by working hard in his Chepauk-Triplicane constituency," Elangovan told PTI.

Others like Higher Education minister K Ponmudy have also been backing Udhayanidhi's inclusion in the cabinet for long.

However, the opposition is not amused with the move and the AIADMK and BJP dubbed it as the "new age dynasty politics and rise of a son once again in DMK."

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Satyan remarked "the prince charming is being made a cabinet minister and in future he will be sworn as a king."

Citing the campaign video that is going viral regarding Stalin's promise of keeping his family away from such posts, Satyan said "Stalin has lied to people. People who worked for the party are languishing in the streets and the way party is functioning is undemocratic."

He also claimed the young DMK leader will become deputy chief minister before the 2024 Parliament election and be the DMK's CM candidate in the 2026 Assembly polls.

BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupaty also sought to recall Stalin's earlier promise.

"What did Stalin say when he was in opposition. He said his family members won't come into politics or acquire power... dynasty politics is not good for a democracy."

Responding, Elangovan said "there is no point in calling it dynastic politics as if this decision was thrust upon the cadres and people. Udhayanidhi is firm in Dravidian ideology."

He indicated dynasty BJP did dynasty politics.

Political commentator and Sumanth C Raman said "DMK has never been apologetic about its dynasty politics."

"However, other parties remain silent about it and act as if they are not dynastic. I don't think calling out DMK as a dynasty party and accusing Udhayanidhi will make a negative impact for DMK. It depends on how he conducts himself without undermining senior ministers."

Senior journalist RK Radhakrishnan feels Udhayanidhi joining the Stalin-led cabinet "is going to be a problem for DMK."

"Nobody in Tamil Nadu appreciates family politics, this would be a setback to them in the upcoming parliamentary election in 2024," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp