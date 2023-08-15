Stanley doctors perform plastic surgery on Nanguneri caste atrocity victim

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The three-member team from Stanley Medical College in Chennai performed plastic surgery on the hands of the severely injured 17-year-old Nanguneri caste atrocity victim at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) on Monday.

The doctors, Sridevi, Sridhar and Mahesh, said they performed surgeries on both the hands of the boy repairing the tissue damage on muscles, nerves and arteries. “The boy had suffered injuries at eight places on his hands. Some of them were up to the bone,” they added.

TvMCH dean Revathy Balan said the next course of treatment would be planned based on his recovery. “He has to wear the cast for at least a month. His younger sister would be discharged soon as she has recovered from her hand injury,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Parayar Pathugappu Koottamaippu, led by its president RS Thiruselvan, petitioned the district administration on Monday. They demanded basic amenities at Nanguneri Peruntheru, where SC residents, including the victims’ families, are residing.

Members of the All India Dalit Rights Movement also submitted a petition with regard to the issue. “The police should arrest the parents of the accused students as well. Many women in Peruntheru have faced caste atrocities. The government had set up a committee, led by a PET teacher in every school, to monitor and resolve caste issues in 2017. However, it is not functioning,” P Sukumaran district president of the movement, said.

Nanguneri police had nabbed six students for hacking the two using a sickle. An adult was also arrested. Around 25 people of different castes who were previously accused in various cases were arrested.

