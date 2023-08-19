Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu SHRC member visits Nanguneri caste atrocity victims

V Kannadasan

SHRC member V Kannadasan met the Nanguneri caste atrocity victims and their mother at Tirunelveli multispecialty hospital on Friday | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) member V Kannadasan met the Nanguneri caste atrocity victims and their mother in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Friday. He also instructed the doctors to provide good treatment to the victims and consoled their mothers.

Speaking to the press, Kannadasan said he would give his recommendations to the state government for preventing caste atrocities in schools. “As the state government has formed a one-man committee led by Justice K Chandru and the Tamil Nadu state commission for scheduled caste and scheduled tribes have taken up the matter, the SHRC cannot conduct a parallel inquiry as per law,” he explained. 

Responding to a question in connection with the attack on another Scheduled Caste student in Kazhugumalai of Thoothukudi district, Kannadasan suggested that the members of all communities should take responsibility to make a harmonious environment for school students.

“They can approach the police and teachers in this connection and also form a committee to bring peace among the students. Caste-related issues among students should be identified before it turns into violence. We also take suo motu cases based on the newspaper reports or complaints from victims on ‘kanthuvatti’ issue or any human rights violation,” Kannadasan added.

