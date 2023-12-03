Deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclone ‘Michaung’ 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ (pronounced Migjaum)

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, the Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 5 kmph during the past six hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of Sunday, over the same region, about 310 km southeast of Chennai.

It is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach Westcentral Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by Monday forenoon.

Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of 5th December (Tuesday) as a Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

From 8:30 am on Saturday to 5:30 am on Sunday, Chennai’s Meenambakkam observatory recorded 7.1 cm of rainfall while Nungambakkam recorded 5.8 cm of rainfall.

The city so far has not reported major waterlogging in the core areas and the corporation officials have cleared subways for traffic.

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru inspected areas near the Adyar River mouth including Parangusapuram Street in Kodambakkam.

