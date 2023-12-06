Michaung havoc: Tamil Nadu CM seeks Rs.5,060 crore as interim relief, writes to PM

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sought Rs.5,060 crore to undertake relief and restoration works in the rain-affected areas due to cyclonic storm Michaung in the state. The CM wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Dear Hon'ble PM Thiru. @narendramodi, in response to #CycloneMichaung's devastation, I have detailed the severe impacts on Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu in my recent letter. Our infrastructure is severely hit, impacting lakhs, and many are struggling with… pic.twitter.com/Wsq5rg7KNb — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 6, 2023

"Dear Prime Minister, in response to Cyclone Michaung's devastation, I have detailed the severe impacts on Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu in my recent letter. Our infrastructure is severely hit, impacting lakhs, and many are struggling with floodwaters," the chief minister said in his letter.



Stalin also requested an interim relief of Rs.5060 crore for immediate restoration efforts. "Additionally, we are in the process of preparing a comprehensive report to assess the need for further funds, ensuring a thorough recovery. Our people are facing unprecedented challenges, but I am confident that, united, we will emerge stronger from this adversity," he added.



The chief minister also said that currently, the state government is assessing the damages caused by the heavy rains and a detailed report would be sent to GOI for additional funds. The CM has also sought to depute a central team to assess the damage.

ALSO READ | Eight years on, the ghosts of 2015 revisit Chennai's Mudichur



Schools, colleges to remain closed in Chennai district on December 7



Meanwhile, the government also announced that the schools and colleges in the Chennai district would remain closed on December 7 too since relief works are going on in many parts of the city.

ALSO READ | Cyclone 'Michaung': Grim reminder for the world to limit global warming, cut emissions

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has sought Rs.5,060 crore to undertake relief and restoration works in the rain-affected areas due to cyclonic storm Michaung in the state. The CM wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. Dear Hon'ble PM Thiru. @narendramodi, in response to #CycloneMichaung's devastation, I have detailed the severe impacts on Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu in my recent letter. Our infrastructure is severely hit, impacting lakhs, and many are struggling with… pic.twitter.com/Wsq5rg7KNb — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 6, 2023 "Dear Prime Minister, in response to Cyclone Michaung's devastation, I have detailed the severe impacts on Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu in my recent letter. Our infrastructure is severely hit, impacting lakhs, and many are struggling with floodwaters," the chief minister said in his letter. Stalin also requested an interim relief of Rs.5060 crore for immediate restoration efforts. "Additionally, we are in the process of preparing a comprehensive report to assess the need for further funds, ensuring a thorough recovery. Our people are facing unprecedented challenges, but I am confident that, united, we will emerge stronger from this adversity," he added. The chief minister also said that currently, the state government is assessing the damages caused by the heavy rains and a detailed report would be sent to GOI for additional funds. The CM has also sought to depute a central team to assess the damage.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Eight years on, the ghosts of 2015 revisit Chennai's MudichurSchools, colleges to remain closed in Chennai district on December 7 Meanwhile, the government also announced that the schools and colleges in the Chennai district would remain closed on December 7 too since relief works are going on in many parts of the city. ALSO READ | Cyclone 'Michaung': Grim reminder for the world to limit global warming, cut emissions Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp