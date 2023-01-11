Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Governor's 'guest' recorded Assembly proceedings, matter goes to Privileges panel

The alleged breach took place when Governor RN Ravi was in the Assembly to make his customary address of the year to the House. 

Published: 11th January 2023 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

TN Governor RN Ravi

TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: In the Assembly, ruling DMK legislator T R B Rajaa on Wednesday raised a question involving breach of privilege as a 'guest' of Governor R N Ravi recorded Assembly proceedings using his mobile phone in contravention of House rules.

Speaker M Appavu referred the matter to the Committee of Privileges for its consideration.

Following the question hour, Rajaa said on January 9 a 'guest' of Governor Ravi recorded from the visitor's gallery, House proceedings using his mobile phone.

That day, Ravi was in the Assembly to make his customary address of the year to the House.

Rajaa said mobile phones are not allowed inside the House and recording proceedings went against the rules. After noticing it, the ruling party MLA said he took up the matter with Assembly authorities.

The legislator said he has provided notice on the matter as it involved a breach of privilege of the House. Rajaa urged Speaker Appavu to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges.

Accepting it, Appavu said he was referring it to the Privileges panel for its consideration.

ALSO READ | Day after Assembly tiff, TN emblem missing on Raj Bhavan Pongal invite

