Woman's uterus sutured to intestines in TN's Cuddalore Government Hospital, family demands justice

CHENNAI: The doctors at Cuddalore Government Hospital allegedly sutured a woman's uterus to her intestines, triggering a sit-in protest by her and her kin on Saturday.

The woman, her husband, and her mother-in-law on Saturday resorted to a sit-in protest at the hospital demanding justice for her.

Padmavathi, wife of Venkatesan, was admitted to Cuddalore Government Hospital for the delivery of her second baby in September 2022. The gynaecologist at the hospital reportedly performed a C-section on her. In October, Padmavathi returned to the hospital with, among other complaints, persistent stomach pain.

“The doctors initially thought it was gastritis. But later, a CT scan was done and it was discovered that there was a sub-acute intestinal obstruction,” said Cuddalore Joint Director of Health Services (JDHS), Dr Sarah.

She said that Dr Sivasankaran, a general surgeon, who diagnosed Padmavathi found out that the uterus was stitched to the intestines.

Padmavathi was referred to JIPMER (The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research) Puducherry, where an “exploratory laparotomy procedure relieved her obstruction”, says the JDHS.

Official sources claimed that Padmavathi has no immediate problems. But she would have to visit JIPMER for a review on Monday.

When asked about Saturday's protest, the JDHS played down the plight of the family.

“It has been nine months since the surgery was performed. Now they are protesting with the hope that they would get compensation from the government since the husband is not in a position to go to work and has to look after his wife,” JDHS Sarah claimed.

A senior official at the Cuddalore Government Hospital differed about the motive of the protest.

“They are not demanding anything. They are not asking for compensation - they are asking why no action has been taken yet by the district administration,” he said.

The protest was withdrawn after officials held discussions with the family members and tried to pacify them.

The couple, allegedly, have filed a writ petition demanding action over medical negligence at the high court. The petition was reportedly dismissed as Padmavathi’s health was not exactly in a bad state and her issues were tolerable.

It may be recalled that earlier, a 23-year-old pregnant woman from Villupuram died because of a delay in getting an ambulance in April this year. In February this year, a pregnant woman from Salem died on the way to Salem Government Hospital as she was asked to go there from a Public Healthcare Centre.

In November 2022, Priya, a 17-year-old footballer died of medical negligence in Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

