Two making crackers illegally die in blast in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Two persons died in an explosion while allegedly manufacturing firecrackers illegally in the Natham area on Friday morning. The deceased were identified as R Raja (27) and M Karuppiah(26) from the Mangamma Salai area.

“They were manufacturing firecrackers in a private mango grove on Friday morning when the crackers exploded due to friction. Their bodies were found 20 feet away. Natham police sent the bodies for postmortem. A team led by Superintendent of Police V Baskaran held inquiries at the spot,” sources said. Meanwhile, tahsildar Ramaiah and other officials inspected the place.

Speaking to TNIE, Baskaran said Raja and Karuppiah were suppliers of firecrackers for the past year.

“They used to get firecrackers from Vinodh and Selvam from Usilampatti. In view of Deepawali sales, they started manufacturing firecrackers on Thursday,” he said.

This is the first reported incident of illegal firecracker manufacturing in the district. “Firecracker manufacturing units with proper licence function only in Veerakal in the Kannivadi,” he added.

