PM Modi accuses DMK of corruption, swindling 'thousands of crores'

VELLORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the DMK on the issue of corruption, alleging that the ruling party in the state was misusing “thousands of crores” funds sent by Union government to Tamil Nadu.
Accusing the DMK of holding “copyright” over corruption, he blamed the party for looting around Rs 4,600 crores through illegal sand mining over the past two years. “Just imagine how much they are looting all over Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Modi led a campaign rally at Vellore Fort Ground here Wednesday morning in support of NDA candidates contesting in six Lok Sabha constituencies in the region.
He further alleged that DMK has failed to ensure the safety and future of Tamil Nadu's children and attributed this to the alleged increase in drug menace.
"The DMK couldn't protect the young children of Tamil Nadu. The reason is the rampant drug trafficking near schools. Moreover, you are aware of which family is shielding these drug mafias in Tamil Nadu. The NCB has arrested individuals connected to this family. People will deliver a strong message during the upcoming Lok Sabha election in response to all of this," he said.
He repeated the attack on Congress and DMK for relinquishing Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. Blaming the Congress and DMK for failing to take care of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen, he said it was the NDA government that secured the release of five fishermen who were serving life sentences in Sri Lanka.
He further criticized the DMK-led Tamil Nadu Government for its “dynastic” politics. "To contest elections under the DMK, candidates must meet three criteria: belonging to a political dynasty, having a history of corruption, and be willing to act against Tamil cultural values," he said.
Addressing local concerns, Modi highlighted the imminent completion of Vellore Airport under the UDAN scheme, assuring that its operations will commence soon. "The airport will improve educational opportunities in the region, benefiting students," stated Modi. Additionally, he emphasised the advantageous location of Vellore, traversed by the Chennai-Bangalore Expressway, which bodes well for its modernization.
Present at the meeting were AC Shanmugam from Puthiya Needhi Katchi contesting as a BJP candidate in Vellore, PMK’s Sowmiya Anbumani (Dharmapuri), K Balu (Arakkonam), A Ganesh Kumar (Arani), and BJP’s A Ashvathaman (Tiruvannamalai) and C. Narasimhan (Krishnagiri).