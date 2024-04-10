PM Modi accuses DMK of corruption, swindling 'thousands of crores'

VELLORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the DMK on the issue of corruption, alleging that the ruling party in the state was misusing “thousands of crores” funds sent by Union government to Tamil Nadu.

Accusing the DMK of holding “copyright” over corruption, he blamed the party for looting around Rs 4,600 crores through illegal sand mining over the past two years. “Just imagine how much they are looting all over Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Modi led a campaign rally at Vellore Fort Ground here Wednesday morning in support of NDA candidates contesting in six Lok Sabha constituencies in the region.

He further alleged that DMK has failed to ensure the safety and future of Tamil Nadu's children and attributed this to the alleged increase in drug menace.