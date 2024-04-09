Modi roadshow in Chennai; 'Is TN a bird sanctuary for PM to visit during election season?', asks Stalin

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Chennai, during his two-day visit to the state, as a part of his campaign in support of party candidates ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls in the first phase on April 19.

This being Modi's seventh visit to Tamil Nadu this year (but first since the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls) has forced Chief Minister MK Stalin to question whether Tamil Nadu is a bird sanctuary for the Prime Minister to visit during election season?

At Chennai roadshow, Modi continued to harp on Katchatheevu issue by targeting the Congress and DMK. He said surrendering the island to Sri Lanka shows the complicity of the two parties in harming the country's strategic interests.

Modi in his address said "the recent public information on the Katchatheevu surrender point to how Congress and DMK were complicit in harming our strategic interests and the well-being of our fishermen and fisherwomen. No wonder this time, Chennai is all set to reject DMK and Congress," he said.

Modi had recently targeted Congress over the ceding of the islet in 1974 by the then party-led government.

He had cited a media report to assert that new facts revealed that the Congress "callously" gave away Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.

He had trained his guns against the DMK as well.

Many analysts, Al Jazeera reports, believe the BJP’s decision to bring up Katchatheevu is aimed only at helping it in Tamil Nadu during the election. It is a state where the BJP has only a small presence and won no seats in the 2019 vote. There are 39 national constituencies in Tamil Nadu, with an average of 1.51 million voters in each.

“The fact the issue has been raised in the midst of the elections clearly shows it has been done in the hope of gaining some support in Tamil Nadu where the BJP so far has failed to gain any foothold,” Al Jazeera cited Sudheendra Kulkarni, a former BJP politician and current columnist, who served as a director of operations in the Prime Minister’s Office under the previous BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, between 1999 and 2004, as saying.