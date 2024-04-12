Battle between ideas of Periyar, social justice and that of RSS, PM Modi: Rahul in TN poll rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi delivered his first election rally in Tamil Nadu on Friday, launching a scathing attack on the BJP and emphasising an ideological showdown between the BJP and the rest of the country.
Speaking at a poll rally in Tirunelvei, the Congress leader asserted that a battle is underway between the ideologies of Periyar and social justice versus those of the RSS, PM Modi and his government.
With the BJP attempting to make inroads into the South in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Rahul raised the language debate, saying that an "attack on the Tamil language is an attack on the Tamil people, nothing less."
"Today, there is an ideological battle taking place in India. On one side, there are the ideas of Periyar, social justice, freedom and equality. On the other side, there are the ideas of Narendra Modi and his government... Narendra Modi says, one nation, one leader, one language. The Tamil language is no less than any other Indian language. There are many different languages and cultures in this country and all are equally important to us," he said.
The Congress leader hit out at the Modi government over the misuse of central agencies as political weapons and further raked up the issue of leaders belonging to opposition parties being incarcerated.
"Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and I-T are used as political weapons. Election commissioners are being chosen by the Prime Minister. Congress party's bank accounts are frozen two months before the elections. CMs are arrested. Opposition leaders are threatened," he said.
Meanwhile, Rahul came down heavily on the issue of flood relief, alleging that the Centre had labelled Tamil Nadu's request for flood relief as "Pitchai" and accused PM Modi of only caring about having a monopoly on the finances, and communication system of this country.
"The entire idea is to make sure that 3–4 of India's richest people benefit from India. When Tamil Nadu asks for money for flood relief, it is refused. When Tamil fishermen ask for assistance, the Centre gives them nothing. Tamil farmers are forced to go to Jantar Mantar but they get nothing. The only thing Mr Narendra Modi cares about is having a monopoly on the finances and communication system of this country."
"The Prime Minister has completely ignored the fishermen of this country. He doesn't even think about them. But fishermen are no less than our farmers. They take huge risks and provide food. We have created a special manifesto for fishermen, and we are going to give them subsidies on diesel for fishing boats, insurance for fishing boats, a credit card and recognise inland fishing and aquaculture as agriculture," Rahul added.
The Congress MP also accused the Modi government of planning to change the Constitution and claimed that the rest of the world no longer sees India as a democracy. "BJP MPs openly state they are going to change the Constitution if they come to power... The rest of the world used to call India a beacon of democracy; they now say India's democracy is no longer a democracy," he said.
Asserting that "drastic action for employment" will be undertaken by an opposition-led government, Rahul spoke about Congress' guarantees from its manifesto, including the right to apprenticeship and filling up 30 lakh government job vacancies.
Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats and goes to polls on April 19.
Congress, an ally of the ruling DMK coalition in Tamil Nadu, will contest nine seats in the state and a lone seat in Puducherry. Both parties are also part of the opposition-led INDIA bloc.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)