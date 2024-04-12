Battle between ideas of Periyar, social justice and that of RSS, PM Modi: Rahul in TN poll rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi delivered his first election rally in Tamil Nadu on Friday, launching a scathing attack on the BJP and emphasising an ideological showdown between the BJP and the rest of the country.

Speaking at a poll rally in Tirunelvei, the Congress leader asserted that a battle is underway between the ideologies of Periyar and social justice versus those of the RSS, PM Modi and his government.

With the BJP attempting to make inroads into the South in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Rahul raised the language debate, saying that an "attack on the Tamil language is an attack on the Tamil people, nothing less."

"Today, there is an ideological battle taking place in India. On one side, there are the ideas of Periyar, social justice, freedom and equality. On the other side, there are the ideas of Narendra Modi and his government... Narendra Modi says, one nation, one leader, one language. The Tamil language is no less than any other Indian language. There are many different languages and cultures in this country and all are equally important to us," he said.