'Stalin calls for protecting India': DMK moves HC against poll officials rejecting its ads

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu knocked the doors of the Madras High Court challenging the orders of the election authorities rejecting the pre-certification for some of its poll advertisements, including videos, ahead of the April 19 polling for Lok Sabha elections.

The party’s organisation secretary RS Bharathi has filed the petitions in this regard.

He said the State Level Certification Committee (SLCC) refused to grant pre-certification of the advertisement materials, including the one on “Stalin calls for protecting India”.

The rejection was done citing sections 2.4 (f), 2.4 (g) and 2.5 (d) of the handbook on media matters for Chief Electoral Officers and District Election Officers, which talk about rejecting advertisements on the grounds of “aspersions against the integrity of the President and Judiciary”, affecting unity, sovereignty and integrity of the nation; and criticism of other parties or their workers on behalf of unverified allegations or distortions.