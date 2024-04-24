Heat stress: Gulf of Mannar coral reefs began to bleach, TN undertaking rapid assessment

CHENNAI: Alarm bells have started to ring inside the biodiversity-rich Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve as the coral reefs begin to show early signs of mass bleaching. The State forest department has ordered rapid underwater surveys to assess the gravity of the situation.

In March, TNIE had reported about NOAA issuing a red alert for Gulf of Mannar as "above normal" sea surface temperature (SST) is likely to trigger mass bleaching and coral mortality. NOAA had forecasted that bleaching would occur between the last week of May and the first week of June.

But, bleaching has started as early as the third week of April and is likely to worsen.

Jagdish S Bakan, director, Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve told exclusively to TNIE that coral bleaching was spotted in some pockets of the reserve last week.