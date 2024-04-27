CB-CID to probe Rs 4cr seizure from 3 train passengers in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The case concerning the seizure of Rs 3.99 crore by Flying Squad Teams (FST) officials and Tambaram railway police, from three individuals allegedly connected to Nainar Nagendran on a train on April 6, has been transferred to the CB-CID based on orders from DGP Shankar Jiwal.
The three men were identified as Sathish (33, a BJP member), Naveen (26) and Perumal (26). On April 14, Tambaram police issued a summons to Nagendran and Govardhan, state president of the BJP Industry Cell.
Speaking at a presser on Thursday, Nagendran assured that he will appear before the police on or before May 2 for inquiry and claimed that he was being targeted.
Providing details about the summons issued to him by the police, Nagendran further added that as much as Rs 200 crore was seized but only the Rs 3.99 crore is being widely discussed.
He further added that since the BJP leadership has requested him to campaign in other states, he might seek permission to appear beforehand rather than on May 2.
CEO reviews state preparedness for vote-counting
Chennai: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo chaired a video conference with district election officers (DEOs) and returning officers (ROs) to review preparations for the vote counting scheduled for June 4.
During the meeting, Sahoo enquired DEOs and ROs on the various aspects including the installation of CCTV cameras at counting centres, uploading voting details as soon as they complete each round, webcasting the process and providing adequate training to personnel who are assigned for counting.
He directed officials to ensure robust security measures in the strong rooms and to provide essential facilities for counting staff and party agents. He urged them to promptly report any emergencies during the counting process to the ECI.