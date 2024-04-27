CB-CID to probe Rs 4cr seizure from 3 train passengers in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The case concerning the seizure of Rs 3.99 crore by Flying Squad Teams (FST) officials and Tambaram railway police, from three individuals allegedly connected to Nainar Nagendran on a train on April 6, has been transferred to the CB-CID based on orders from DGP Shankar Jiwal.

The three men were identified as Sathish (33, a BJP member), Naveen (26) and Perumal (26). On April 14, Tambaram police issued a summons to Nagendran and Govardhan, state president of the BJP Industry Cell.

Speaking at a presser on Thursday, Nagendran assured that he will appear before the police on or before May 2 for inquiry and claimed that he was being targeted.

Providing details about the summons issued to him by the police, Nagendran further added that as much as Rs 200 crore was seized but only the Rs 3.99 crore is being widely discussed.

He further added that since the BJP leadership has requested him to campaign in other states, he might seek permission to appear beforehand rather than on May 2.