Melma farmers' protest in Tamil Nadu reaches 300th day

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Tuesday marked the 300th day of Melma farmers protesting the acquisition of farmlands by the State government for the expansion of the SIPCOT industrial park in Melma village of Cheyyar. Tamil Nadu Agricultural Protection Association, Arappor Iyakkam and Vellore People's Movement have expressed solidarity with the farmers' protest. The support from movements, activists and political entities has led to the withdrawal of unjust imprisonments and the revoking of the Goondas Act, said the farmers. Since July 2023, they have been strongly resisting the government's plan to acquire 3,000 acres of farmland for the industrial project.