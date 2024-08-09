Madras HC overturns Goondas Act detention of YouTuber Savukku Shankar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the detention of YouTuber Savukku Shankar under the Goondas Act and ordered his release. However, Shankar's immediate release remains uncertain as he faces multiple other cases across Tamil Nadu.

The division bench, consisting of Justices SM Subramaniam and V. Sivagnanam, directed Shankar’s release on August 9, 2024. The court's order stated, "The order of detention (under Goondas Act) is set aside. We direct the detenue Shankar @ Savukku Shankar to be set at liberty forthwith if he is not required in any other cases."

The habeas corpus petition was filed by Shankar's mother, A. Kamala, challenging the legality of his detention. The bench based its decision on several factors, including public order, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and legal considerations. They remarked that preventive detention was not an appropriate measure, emphasizing that "media persons and YouTubers cannot be strangulated, and if done so, it may pull the society back into the Colonial era."