Supreme Court grants interim bail to YouTuber Savukku Shankar

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court in its order granted interim bail to Tamil YouTuber Savukku Shankar against his preventive detention.

The two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah on Thursday ordered his release till the Madras High Court decides the plea against his preventive detention.

The YouTuber has been in preventive detention by the state police under the Goondas Act for two months.

"Do you sincerely believe that there should be preventive detention? This is not an ordinary civil dispute. This is preventive detention. Somebody's liberty is involved," the court said.

The Supreme Court pronounced the order, after hearing a Habeas Corpus petition filed by A Kamala, Shankar’s mother, challenging the wrongful detention of her son by the Respondents (TN government and others) as she alleged that the Tamil Nadu government curtailed his freedom of speech and expression so that he could not challenge the current government.