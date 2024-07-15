'Is Savukku Shankar a threat to national security?': SC poser to TN govt on detained YouTuber

Hearing the appeal of A Kamala, the mother of YouTuber Savukku Shankar who has been detained by the Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court on Monday told the state government that it could not be too harsh on him.

"Preventive detention is a serious law. Is he a threat to national security," asked a two-judge Bench of the top court, led by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

During the course of the hearing, the court asked why they should not grant interim protection to him.

Opposing the contention of Kamala, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for TN, said that he is a habitual (offender). "He has made allegations against lady police officers and given interviews," he said.

On the other hand, Siddhartha Dave and Balaji Srinivasan, lawyers appearing for Shankar, said the HC adjourned the case sine die. "The third judge asked to file a counter. There is urgency in this," they said.

Taking note of all the submissions of the parties, the apex court fixed the matter for further hearing to July 18.

Earlier on July 10, the Supreme Court judge Justice M M Sundaresh recused himself from hearing the case against Shankar's detention under the Goondas Act.