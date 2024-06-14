‘Savukku Shankar withdrew fast in jail after threat by cops’

MADURAI: The counsel of incarcerated YouTuber Savukku Shankar on Thursday told media persons in Madurai that Shankar had observed a two-day hunger strike inside Puzhal central prison to condemn the alleged mistreatment meted out to him.

Gopalakrishnan said that Shankar was not getting any provisions that are generally permitted for inmates in Puzhal. Earlier, Shankar was lodged at a separate cell, meant for mentally ill patients in the Coimbatore central prison.

“We had requested to transfer him from Coimbatore prison to Puzhal to avoid the treatment. But, Shankar’s treatment in Puzhal prison is no different. He is being monitored by a police personnel round the clock, which has become a form of mental torture for him,” said Gopalakrishnan.

“The issue will be brought to the knowledge of the court. To condemn the treatment in the prison, Shankar observed a two-day hunger strike. But he was forced to call it off by the officials. When approached for proper treatment for his fractured hand, the prison officials maintained that they were yet to get relevant medical documents. He did not get proper treatment until the court intervened on June 6,” he added.

Meanwhile, the bail petition moved by Shankar before the special court, dealing with cases under the EC and NDPS Acts in connection with his ganja case, was adjourned by Special Judge M Chenkamalaselvan to June 15.