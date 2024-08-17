Indo-Lanka passenger ferry service resumes after 10-month-long hiatus

NAGAPATTINAM: The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka’s Kankesanthurai resumed after a gap of 10 months with the flagging off the ferry ‘Sivagangai’ at Nagapattinam Port on Friday.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, Nagapattinam MP V Selvaraj and Collector P Akash flagged off the ferry with 44 passengers on board at 12.15 pm. IndSri Ferry Services Private Limited, a subsidiary of Subham Group of Companies, is operating the international service after the previous operator, which relaunched the service between the countries after nearly four decades in October 2023 through another ferry, suspended it soon after citing monsoon.

The new ferry ‘Sivagangai’, which offers 123 economy seats and 27 premium economy seats, is operated by a 15-member crew led by the captain. Captain J Baskar said the ferry will be operated at a speed of 18 knots and added that it can reach the destination in four hours.

R Akshaya (30), a dentist from Chennai who was among the passengers, said, “My husband and I are excited about our first ferry trip to Sri Lanka. We look forward to a wonderful travel.”