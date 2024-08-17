Indo-Lanka passenger ferry service resumes after 10-month-long hiatus

NAGAPATTINAM: The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka’s Kankesanthurai resumed after a gap of 10 months with the flagging off the ferry ‘Sivagangai’ at Nagapattinam Port on Friday.
Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, Nagapattinam MP V Selvaraj and Collector P Akash flagged off the ferry with 44 passengers on board at 12.15 pm. IndSri Ferry Services Private Limited, a subsidiary of Subham Group of Companies, is operating the international service after the previous operator, which relaunched the service between the countries after nearly four decades in October 2023 through another ferry, suspended it soon after citing monsoon.
The new ferry ‘Sivagangai’, which offers 123 economy seats and 27 premium economy seats, is operated by a 15-member crew led by the captain. Captain J Baskar said the ferry will be operated at a speed of 18 knots and added that it can reach the destination in four hours.
R Akshaya (30), a dentist from Chennai who was among the passengers, said, “My husband and I are excited about our first ferry trip to Sri Lanka. We look forward to a wonderful travel.”
S Kumar (47), the president of South Tamilnadu Association of Travel and Tourism, said, “A group of us are travelling to Jaffna to explore its history and culture. We also want to promote tourism.”
Mahasenan Vigneshwaran (30), an author from Jaffna, said, “The ferry service proves beneficial for commoners as it is cheaper. We as Sri Lankan Tamils also hope the service will improve friendship between the countries.”
Sundarraj Ponnusamy, the CEO of Subham Group, said, “The service will support those interested in visiting places of religious, historical and cultural significance, and those visiting to improve their businesses.” Niranjan Nanthagopan, the MD of IndSri Ferry Services Private Limited, said the service can be operated 10 months a year.
From August 18, the service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai will commence at 8 am.